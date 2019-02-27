KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big developments came out Wednesday, KCTV5 confirmed in less than a month new ground could be broken at KCI. This is after delays and setbacks.
In November 2017, voters said yes to a single terminal airport.
The proposed plans for the airport include more gates, more shops, and a parking garage directly across from the terminal.
Wednesday, KCI officials say more than 95% of current operators at the airport have signed off on the new deal.
The airlines who confirmed are Delta, American, Southwest, United, FedEx and UPS.
This comes a week after the airport committee members voted in favor of an ordinance to approve an agreement with the developer Edgemoor and airliners for a set price tag of $1.5 billion.
Council members will have a discussion about the agreement at 1:00 Thursday. Then a vote will take place at 3 P.M. at city hall chambers.
