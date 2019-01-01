New federal law requires hospitals to disclose what procedures cost

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A reality check Tuesday on a new federal law that requires hospitals to disclose what they charge for different procedures.
The new rules went into effect Tuesday and KCTV5 spent the day trying to find out how user friendly this new system is and if it’s something users will use.
That’s not likely unless you love spreadsheets and can translate different medical codes.
KCTV5 spent all day on hospital websites trying to figure out what medical procedures will cost.
If you jump on any hospital website in the metro and try to figure out what something will cost, it’s not easy.
Click, and click again maybe you’ll find that list. It’s buried deep within the website.
KCTV5 had to call hospitals and ask for help in some cases.
If you strike gold and find it, it’s not really useful information.
And you quickly realize comparing hospitals is a foolish nightmare.
Take something as basic as stitches or sutures. One area hospital has 36 different ways to code that. Another has more than 100.
Why? It depends on the material used and how they sew it up. Codes are complicated. Who knows what your physician will enter.
“What bothers me they never disclosed how much any of it would be,” said Sequoia Godfrey, has no health insurance.
Shocking ER bills have been the focus of numerous investigations.
Patients had no idea what they were racking up in charges until the bill came in the mail.
So what do we do?
It’s doubtful this new batch of information will change anything and even hospitals admit that.
“I think our consumers will be confused with what we are required to post. Because those charges never reflect with the patient’s responsibility is,” voiced Lisa Apfelbaum, Freeman Health Systems.
Saint Luke’s reminds patients the prices you find “may different significantly from these standard charges depending upon several factors such as the patient’s insurance coverage, deductibles and copays…. In some cases, items and services may be “bundled.”
North Kansas City alerts patients “there will be separate bills from your physician, surgeon radiologist, pathologist, anesthesiologist and other specialists. Contact them for estimates separately.”
And The university of Kansas Hospital encourages you to “call the patient financial customer services center…. A trained counselor will answer your questions.”
So this new hospital information is not user friendly at all.
If you were hoping this would be like fast food nutrition information where you could quickly compare burgers and calories, you will be disappointed.
One thing that caught attention is that prices at the same health care system differed between hospitals.
