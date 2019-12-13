LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A local organization devoted to helping children with disabilities has a new device they say makes it easier for kids who use wheelchairs to play alongside their friends.
In what Variety KC is calling a big step for inclusivity, the device is a hanging harness that kids can be strapped into, that has the ability to move around the room. This brings the kids at an eye level, and allows for a sizeable amount of mobility.
Reporter Savannah Rudicel on Friday morning was live at Discovery Middle School in Liberty, where the device is being used to help open up a "Harness Cafe":
