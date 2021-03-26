KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police on Friday afternoon released new information concerning the background of the suspect shot and killed Thursday at 63rd and Prospect.
Malcom Johnson was identified as the suspect killed Thursday by police.
Investigators say two members of the Kansas City Police Department’s Impact Unit, who proactively search for suspects in violent crimes, were looking for a man wanted for a stop order for an aggravated assault investigation involving a shooting.
When officers say they positively identified the individual they were searching for inside a gas station, they attempted to make an arrest. However, the suspect retrieved a handgun and opened fire on the police officer, injuring him.
On Friday, police say Johnson was wanted for a shooting that happened inside the 9700 block of 43rd Street on March 15.
An official police report says Johnson, at a birthday party, opened fire towards the calling party's daughter. A male was injured in the shooting. The intended victim was the ex-girlfriend of Johnson, according to the report.
Four vehicles were struck during the gunfire.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating and told KCTV5 they weren’t aware of any body cam footage.
The officer remains hospitalized and is in stable connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.