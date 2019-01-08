JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – New court documents are adding more details to the accusations that an Overland Park mom was hosting underage parties where students were supplied alcohol and marijuana.

Court records released late Tuesday claim Tiffany Shalberg hosted parties for underage teens and provided them with hard alcohol and various forms of pot.

One witness told police Shalberg would smoke marijuana with all the kids at the party, adding that the 44-year-old woman made grilled cheese sandwiches with cannabis oil to attempt to get the juveniles at a party high.

The court documents also state Shalberg told the juveniles that she would offer to lie to their parents and tell them everything was fine or pretend to be someone else’s mom.

Another witness told police Shalberg would make a mixed alcoholic drink and pass the drink to juveniles in a tumbler cup. Investigators also claimed that Shalberg became so intoxicated at times that she had to be carried to her bed.

Police said that during their investigation they learned that Shalberg performed oral sex on a student at her Overland Park home, which the student later confirmed to investigators.

The documents noted Shalberg denied all allegations in the case, stating that people were jealous of her financial status and her son’s athletic ability before claiming she had mental instability.

Shalberg is scheduled to be arraigned on January 15 and is facing multiple charges, including hosting an underage alcohol party, three counts of contributing to a child's misconduct, promoting obscenity, three counts of endangering a child and four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.