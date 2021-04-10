KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- According to the MARC dashboard, the Kansas City metro area saw its largest weekly increase of new COVID-19 hospitalizations so far in 2021.
Hospitalizations increased by over 15 percent from this time last week, according to the data.
Most of the metro saw an increase this week:
- Metro-wide: 15.4 percent increase
- Johnson County, KS: 15.2 percent increase
- Wyandotte County: 34.6 percent increase
- Clay County: 19.8 percent decrease
- Jackson County, MO: 34.8 percent increase
- Jackson County, excluding KCMO: 33 percent increase
- Kansas City, MO: 36.2 percent increase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.