KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet across the metro area.
On Feb. 19, there were 57 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the metro area, according to the MARCH dashboard.
That was the lowest number since 52, which happened on Sept. 8.
Here's the county-by-county breakdown.
- Clay County is the lone county with an increase in hospitalizations.
- Johnson County, KS: 11.24 percent decrease since last week.
- Miami County, KS: No change.
- Wyandotte County, KS: 20.6 percent decrease since last week.
- Clay County, MO: 13.7 percent increase since last week.
- Jackson County, MO: 9.52 percent decrease since last week.
- Jackson County, MO (excluding KCMO): 21.7 percent decrease since last week.
- Kansas City, MO: 2.13 percent decrease since last week.
- The entire metro area: Down 6.52 percent since last week.
- Kansas side of the metro: 14.6 percent decrease.
- Missouri side of the metro: 2.6 percent decrease.
