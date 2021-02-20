COVID-19 hospitalizations

New COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet across the metro area.

 Courtesy: MARCH

On Feb. 19, there were 57 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the metro area, according to the MARCH dashboard.

That was the lowest number since 52, which happened on Sept. 8.

Here's the county-by-county breakdown.

  • Clay County is the lone county with an increase in hospitalizations.
  • Johnson County, KS: 11.24 percent decrease since last week.
  • Miami County, KS: No change.
  • Wyandotte County, KS: 20.6 percent decrease since last week.
  • Clay County, MO: 13.7 percent increase since last week.
  • Jackson County, MO: 9.52 percent decrease since last week.
  • Jackson County, MO (excluding KCMO): 21.7 percent decrease since last week.
  • Kansas City, MO: 2.13 percent decrease since last week.
  • The entire metro area: Down 6.52 percent since last week.
  • Kansas side of the metro: 14.6 percent decrease.
  • Missouri side of the metro: 2.6 percent decrease.

