CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The new Clay County Public Health Emergency Order issued on Friday will no longer require social distancing in doors.
Masks will still be required according to the order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.
No occupancy limits will be implemented and social distancing will still be recommended, but not required.
The order lasts until May 28.
More information from a release by the county:
- Clay County will move into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
- All residents 16 and older are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.
- Masks will continue to be required while indoors, however social distancing indoors will no longer be a requirement but a strong recommendation.
- Masks are no longer required outdoors but are still recommended when social distancing cannot be met.
- No occupancy limits will be implemented.
- Social distancing continues to be strongly recommended.
- The order is set to expire Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. unless it is amended, rescinded, superseded or extended.
