OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The son of a Johnson County Judge who was charged in a shooting last year now faces new charges in another case.
The Johnson County District Attorney filed the charges Wednesday against Isaac Vano.
Those charges include aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a child.
Vano also faces a charge of battery for a shooting last May.
According to court records, Vano called 911 to report he had caught a man trespassing.
While still on the phone, Vano is heard telling the man not to move, and then there is a gunshot.
