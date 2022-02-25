KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- New CDC mask guidance has taken a lot more of the nation out of the high-risk zone, but not so much locally.
What the CDC changed is the metrics for determining risk.
Previously the focus was on new cases and positivity rates, which measured spread of disease. Now, it’s hospitalization rates and hospital capacity, which measures strain on the system.
University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites said the change makes a lot of sense.
“The real crux of this right now as you shift from a pandemic to an endemic, how do we live with COVID? And how we adjust to the ups and downs of it is going to be based on…what your capacity is in hospitals,” said Stites.
The CDC has long advised mask wearing and other mitigation measures based on its community transmission risk map. They still do, but the map now looks different. Green, yellow and orange represent low, medium and high risk.
The new guidelines mean a lot less orange on the United States map. What was 95% of U.S. counties labelled high risk with the old metrics is now 37% of counties.
Locally, it’s less encouraging.
In Missouri, every single county close-in to the metro is high risk.
It’s better in Kansas. Atchinson County is low risk. Douglas, Johnson and Miami Counties are medium risk. Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties remain in the high-risk category.
One reason for that has to do with where the big hospitals are. They’ve had COVID patients transferred there from elsewhere. The map is no longer about where you’re more or less likely to get or spread COVID. It’s where you’re more likely to suffer the ripple effect of a strained system.
“When the hospitalizations build up, deaths start occurring, not just with COVID but with all the other diseases as well, because as we've heard before, you can't get access to the higher highest levels of care,” explained Stites.
He said, in that way, the new map is on point. If you live in a low-risk county, have a medical emergency and go to the nearest hospital, you end up at a less strained hospital. If you live in Wyandotte County and come to the Health System, you’re competing for care with all of the COVID patients.
