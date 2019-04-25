KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new CBD store is coming to the Country Club Plaza next month.
Green Grove, a Kansas City-based distributor of pharmaceutical grade organically grown CBD products, opens its doors at 340 W. 47th St. for a soft opening May 1, followed by a grand opening May 9.
“The mainstay of our business is our dedication to bringing top-tier customer service and a safe, effective product to everyone who purchases from us,” founder Mike O’Hara said. “We believe everyone deserves relief and it’s our mission to provide an alternative and natural option. With a physical storefront we can now provide that service in person, and that means a lot to us.”
The store will offer oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, topicals, skin care products, pet products and more.
Green Grove’s broad spectrum line of premier CBD products are organically grown and extracted in the U.S.
