PARK CITY, KS (AP/KCTV) -- Following years of legal battles, a new casino is set to open near Wichita next week.
The Wyandotte Nation is opening the Crosswinds Casino next Tuesday in Park City, Kansas.
The 20,000-square-foot casino will feature 500 slot machines, 200 video gaming machines, a bar, restaurant and a high-limit lounge.
The opening comes after many legal battles, including the state of Kansas filing an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to block the tribe from operating the casino.
The Wyandotte Nation opened a small temporary facility in October.
