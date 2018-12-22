KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big changes are ahead when it comes to food and drink spots in Westport.
Two days before a mainstay brewpub closes its doors, another regional bar chain announced it is adding four new spots in the district.
Johnny Kaw's is a name you're likely familiar with if you venture to Westport often. Two buildings bear that name and soon there will be even more.
Kaw's is perhaps more well-known in Manhattan, Kansas where it started, as well as for 25-cent drinks instead of food.
However, not every new addition will have that college vibe.
Much of the dinner hour talk in Westport lately is about what’s coming and what's going.
Three women who spoke to KCTV5 News have memories dating back years at McCoy's.
McCoy’s Public House is an award-winning microbrewery and kitchen known for its patio, according to some, as well as simply lasting 21 years in a fickle industry.
It’s a sentimental time for many as they prepare for its closure in just two days.
“This is our final hurrah at McCoys. We spent a lot of time there. Way too much time there.”
“We are really sad. Our friends worked there.”
“There was a time in 2006 where I should have gotten my mail here. I was here for the better part of six months.”
By next summer, there will instead be four new spots owned by the now KC-based team behind Johnny Kaw’s.
Dempsey’s will become Shot Stop and SetCell will become Bomb Bar.
Some people see the benefit, but others don’t.
“I come here to drink, I do,” one person simply said.
“I'm more for social drinking, like drinking beers slowly not taking shots, so I'm not so ‘pro’ this development,” Paulie Lafferty from Fairway said. “I hate to see the atmosphere change here into just drinking.”
Others say that business is business.
“Honestly I’m a little indifferent,” one person said. “You got to get in where you fit in.”
The owners of Johnny Kaw’s point out it’s not all cheap inebriation.
In one vacant spot, they are putting a cocktail lounge. Another empty spot will become an event space.
He also said they are not forcing anyone out; he said they were approached and were not shopping.
As for McCoy’s, only time will tell what happens to the space. Many people, of course, hope that it will continue operating under a local name. We'll keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.