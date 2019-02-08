KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Park Hill School District is teaching the future of technology.
Mara King is a student at Lakeview Middle School. She says her computer class she is enrolled in prepares her for her dream of being a chemical engineer.
“I just came up with the idea. You know what? This is what I want to do whenever I’m older. This is what I want to pursue with my life,” she said.
"I like this class because it gives you some time to be creative,” said Amelia Gray, another student at Lakeview Middle School.
Mara and Amelia make up nearly half the girls in a computer class focused on coding.
Now, Missouri will help Mara too. Starting this fall, computer classes can now be counted as math or science credits.
“They got options,” said Ryan Weber, president KC Tech Council, a group that pushed for the new law. “So you don’t necessarily need to go take advance calculus or trigonometry in high school. You can take computer science.”
The new initiatives in Missouri aren’t just for middle and high school students. Elementary school students in the Park Hill School District are also coding. Unlike the older students, these students use games - like Minecraft – to learn.
“I don’t know why, I just like it. It’s really fun to play,” elementary student Finley Reeves said. “It’s really fun and it works my brain harder. And it makes me think really hard.”
It’s moments like this that Weber points to as wins for the future of the tech industry in Kansas City and why the change to computer science classes is so important for women in the industry.
“Prior to the passing of the bill last year, it didn’t count. So, there wasn’t any reason to continue your computer science education,” he said. “Now that it counts toward credit. More women will choose this as a long-term education path and eventually a career after high school.”
The number of women in the technology industry nationwide is concerning for advocates.
The National Center for Women and Information Technology watches the numbers closely.
A 2018 study shows less than 30 percent of the jobs in tech across the country are held by women. And in schools, only 23 percent of students took the advanced placement computer science tests in 2017 were girls.
Weber says the changes in class requirements means earlier exposure to computers and could lead to higher retention.
“You know, if I was a young person, I’d want to see someone who looks like me coding software – in these roles being a mentor and a leader to me,” he said.
"Our technology is growing and growing and growing,” Amelia said.
And Missouri hopes the workforce will grow too with students like Amelia and Mara leading the way.
