LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - An intersection in Lawrence designed to be more bike-friendly is getting an unfriendly response from local residents.
Officials call the new intersection of 13th and Connecticut a “Bike Boulevard” and were asking for feedback on the changes from people living and riding in the area.
Those neighbors heard the request and are now giving city leaders an ear full.
"Whatever this was didn't seem to make sense,” neighbor Aaron Hill told KCTV5 News. “It just is confusion."
The project was an experiment aimed at allowing bicyclists to share the road with drivers, but neighbors near 13th and Connecticut like Hill think the plan needs more work to be safe.
"The other day I saw a near miss accident cutting through,” he said.
The temporary design remained in place for about two weeks, but a neighbor shot video of crews using pressure hoses to clean it off the pavement.
While the intersection may not be a final answer, bicyclist Jon Giullian called the plan is a step in the right direction.
"I really applaud the effort to make improvements, to try to make the roads more friendly for bicycles and, you know, with cars," he said.
The city is collecting feedback on the design and has received a largely negative response on its Facebook page. Friday is the last day residents can give the city input online about the project at LawrenceKS.org.
The city's Transportation Commission meets next month and will make a recommendation to the City Commission sometime later.
