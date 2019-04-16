Netflix is nearing 150 million subscribers

(CNN) - Netflix is on the brink of 150 million subscribers.

The streaming company added a record 9.6 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2019, 1.74 of whom are from the US, according to its latest earnings report, which was released Tuesday.

Netflix and analysts predicted that it would bring in roughly 9 million new subscribers. Netflix now has 148.8 million subscribers globally.

The service said it expects to add another 5 million subscribers in the next quarter, which ends in June.

The company's stock was down about 2% in after hours trading Thursday following the report.

Netflix's growth could take a hit as Apple and Disney's streaming services enter the market later in the year.

Both companies unveiled their streaming plans recently with a line-up of exclusive content that aims to rival what Netflix offers.