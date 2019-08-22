KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – According to the state’s online Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, the Nestle location in KCK is going to lay off 85 workers.
This affects employees at the 1601 Fairfax Trafficway location, which distributes Dreyer's ice cream and DiGiorno Pizza.
WARN is a federal law which requires employers to provide advanced notification to workers when faced with a plant closing or mass layoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.