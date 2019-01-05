KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’ve ever had a vacant eyesore next door, you know how frustrating it can be to see trash and weeds pile up.
We have good news tonight for neighbors who live near a defunct motel in KC: it will be demolished soon.
Neighbors have hoped for demolition day for years. In fact, for more than five years, taxpayers complained to the city about the property.
Just looking at it, it’s clear why they are fed up.
Long ago, the Hillside Motel at 6305 Blue Parkway tried to attract customers with color TVs and waterbeds.
Now, it looks more like a landfill. The former motel rooms are trashed and the building is surrounded by trash.
“It’s been an eyesore,” said Gregory Sears, who lives nearby. “We’ve had some homeless living over there. We’ve encountered a few break-ins in our vehicles here.”
Over the years, ordinance violations led to citations. However, the problems persisted.
“This has been a work in progress for the city,” said John Baccala, Community Liaison for the Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department. “It just doesn’t happen overnight. There are many hurdles we have to clear.”
Baccala said the city’s legal staff are finalizing requirements to demolish the dangerous buildings on the property.
“We hope to have this property knocked down within the next several weeks,” he said.
“I’m glad to hear they are going to finally do something with it,” Sears said. “I really am.”
Sears looks forward to welcoming demolition crews.
“I think I’ll be over there cheering them on, making sure they’ve got cold water,” he said.
KCTV5 News was told all of the trash will be removed before the buildings come down. An exact date for that has not been set.
