GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Police have not made an arrest in the homicide of a 14-year-old boy in Grandview. KCTV5 talked to the boy’s neighbors Tuesday afternoon.
People who live in a Grandview neighborhood said they were shocked to find out someone had died and saddened to hear it was someone as young as 14. They said just days ago he was playing basketball in the street with his family.
Neighbors on Ashland Avenue woke up to a frightening scene late Monday night.
“I was going to sleep about 11:30, got woke up by five gun shots,” Madison Baird, neighbor, said.
Police responded to a shots fired call and found a 14-year-old dead inside his home. Neighbors identified him as Grandview High student Damian Norfleet.
“Pretty much everyone was outside crying. There was a lot of emotions,” Baird said.
Tuesday, many share the same emotion, disbelief.
“I was just gobsmacked, I was shocked,” Paul Purnell, neighbor, said.
Purnell has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years. He said he never expected anything like this to happen.
“Looked out the window and they were flashing lights in the window and I was like oh man someone’s been pulled over down the street must’ve been six or seven police cars down there,” Purnell said.
Purnell met the family when he lived a few houses down the street. He said they were always playing basketball and often had family and friends over.
“I used to live next-door to them, yeah real nice kids. I think their ages range from three to high school age,” Purnell said.
“I still have butterflies in my stomach from it, it’s so sad,” Baird said.
Police are still searching for the shooter and friends are still searching for answers.
Police said there have only been four homicides in Grandview in the past year.
If you have any information about this case, call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.