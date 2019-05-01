PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – A billboard in Parkville seems to be just a pleasant message, but there may be a sinister meaning behind the sign.
The man pictured on that billboard is currently charged in a case of revenge porn against a former girlfriend, and now prosecutors want to know if the sign is his latest attempt to get back at her.
The message on the sign seems nice enough, reading "Andrew Snyder wishes you a wonderful day.”
For those who know the face and name on the billboard, though, it's a different story.
Ann Burchett lives in a nearby home owner's association, a group that is familiar with Snyder. She thinks the billboard is just part of his plan.
“He's obviously got some kind of agenda,” Burchett explained. “I looked up and I realized that he's the one who posted the fliers.”
According to court documents, Snyder passed out the fliers Burchett is referring to as a way of getting back at a woman who broke up with him.
The sheets including a web address for a page that hosted pornographic pictures of the woman, while other banners hung on her street listed her address as a meth house.
Neighbor Dina Garcia remembers seeing Snyder stuffing them into mailboxes and leaving them on cars last fall. She also knows the woman whose name was on the fliers.
“He was putting fliers on the windshields of vehicles,” Garcia said. “Young children had access to this.”
Snyder now faces charges for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, what many people know as revenge porn.
The company that owns the billboard said Snyder leased it for 3 months and noted staff didn't know about the charges he faces when they leased the signage.
No one answered the door at Snyder's address, which just a few blocks away from the billboard.
“I think he ought to be ashamed of himself,” Garcia said. “I'm a little confused about what the message is. I'd like to know what the message is.”
The Platte County prosecutor also wants to know what the meaning behind the billboard is. His office told KCTV5 News he is now investigating the sign.
The woman targeted by the fliers has since moved out of her house, and neighbors like Burchett say acts like these fliers aren't welcome here.
“We look out for each other, build each other up, not tear each other down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.