KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV5) – Police are still searching for suspects in 2 homicides at Wyandotte Towers apartments in KCK.
Authorities found 35-year-old Damon Irvin and 25-year-old Daja Fairrow dead in their respective apartments. Police ruled both deaths homicides.
Police said routine maintenance work had staff going throughout the building, which is how they discovered Irvin and Fairrow.
Residents of Wyandotte towers gathered outside Sunday night to honor the lives of their friends who passed away. They release balloons each time someone dies, but this is the first time they’ve had to do it under these circumstances
Led by a pastor who lives in the building, neighbors took part in a towers tradition
“This is our way of saying goodbye to residents,” said Wyandotte Towners Council President Holly Duff. “Until there’s justice, that’s our way of saying we need to get this solved.”
Zina Johnson was close to Daja. When she released a balloon in her honor she said she’d never forget her name.
“She was a very nice, inspiring, well mannered, well taught, smiling young lady,” said Johnson. “Think about what y’all did. Think about the people you all hurt. Think about y’all family if it was y’all in this situation. Turn y’all self in.”
Kansas City, Kansas police are still looking for suspects in both homicides.
