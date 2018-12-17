Neighbors look to help fire victims in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- Most people walking or driving by a home in Gladstone are slowing down and stopping to take it all in.
“Just to come down and kind of reflect on what happened last night,” said Kaci Groves.
Groves and her roommate Sarah Little Sun live down the street.
Sunday night, they watched as firefighters struggled to contain the fire that consumed their neighbors' homes spreading through the duplex and even melting the siding on the house next door.
“I've never seen something like that before...,” voiced Groves.
But they didn't come just to look.
“We came out here to see if everyone was okay and if they needed anything,” expressed Sun.
People on the street know those families lost everything Sunday night. Monday, many are asking what they can do to help.
“I'd like to get them whatever they need,” said Groves.
Several neighbors told KCTV5 off camera they're going to collect clothing and gift cards for the families. With the help of local churches, one of the households that burned started an online fundraiser to help them rebuild their life.
“It's amazing seeing how much the community is coming together to help out,” voiced Groves.
A fire official told KCTV5 the house is so badly damaged investigators might never determine what caused this.
“It was somebody's home, somebody's life that's not there anymore,” said Groves.
But on the street...
“No matter whether we know them or not, we want to help as much as we can,” voiced Groves.
If you would like to donate to the families, click here.
