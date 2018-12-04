LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Residents have a lot of problems with why and how they’re being taxed, but the city says it already had hearings on that and Tuesday, they said a petition against the plan was not good enough to stop it.
The city annexed a former rural area in 2001 and all agree Queens Road needs to be paved.
“We’re already puking taxes, have been paying taxes. The city has not maintained that road,” said Pat Kerich, resident.
The opposition is to turn the lightly traveled road into a 3 lane boulevard at the expense of homeowners.
“Now we are being asked to pay additional taxes for a road that we will never use,” voiced Lynn Marotz, resident.
The city will pay 12% of the $5.2 million cost.
Residents will pay about $19,000 per acre over 10 years.
“Our pocketbooks are going to be struck very hard,” explained Steve Johnson, resident.
They say it’s unfair to charge by square footage rather than road usage.
A single family in an older home, pays the same per acre as a rental developer collecting rental income with hundreds of people accessing the road.
“The minority pays for the well-to-do landowners and the big corporations,” explained Phon Vilaymne, resident.
Then there’s the petition. Getting 51% of residents in the special tax district isn’t enough.
By law, the signatures have to represent owners of more than half of the land area.
“4 individuals control entities that control 60% of the area within the district,” proclaimed Kurt Schaake, resident.
Fair or not, the mayor said, that’s how they need to evaluate the petition.
It’s not over yet though.
The people opposing the deal fundraised to get a lawyer and plan to take the matter to court.
