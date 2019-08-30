RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A search for a missing 4-year-old boy who disappeared during Friday morning's stormy weather has a happy ending.
Crews rushed to the neighborhood in Raytown near 75th Street after the boy left his home in only a diaper.
“This is not the Friday morning I expected to wake up to,” said Robert Troy, a neighbor.
The boy’s mother wasn’t expecting such a situation, either. She called the police just before 3 a.m. after finding out her son wasn’t in bed.
Police and fire crews searched in bushes and sheds throughout the neighborhood with no luck. They posted a photo online in hopes that someone in the community would see the boy.
Then, there was a big discovery.
“When I walked up to the car, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Tery Kerell. “Then, I looked at my phone and it was the same little boy I shared on Facebook.”
Kerell rushed to a neighbor's house to share the big surprise.
“He was telling me, ‘You’ve got a kid in the car,’” said Delores Gardner, who owns the vehicle. “I said, ‘Well, which kid is it?’ And then I said, ‘No, no, no. Call 911 immediately. That’s the kid that’s missing! Because I saw it on the news this morning.”
The police arrived before neighbors could hang up the phone.
Gardner was watching KCTV5 this morning and praying police would find the boy. However, she didn’t think he would be found in her car.
“Picked my car out of a million,” Gardner said. “No reason, unless the Lord did it himself.”
Police said this isn’t the first time the boy has left home unattended. The boy is on the autism spectrum and didn’t talk to the people who found him.
The boy is now with family after getting checked out at a hospital.
Now, there’s a sense of relief that many are feeling in the Raytown neighborhood this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.