Neighbors forced to leave their homes after house fire near Independence, Denver

It happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Independence and Denver avenues.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A home is destroyed after an early morning fire.

It happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Independence and Denver avenues.

Firefighters struggled to get control of the flames because of debris inside the home.

Nearby neighbors also had to leave their homes, because they were worried the fire would spread.

Thankfully, it didn't and no one was hurt. Firefighters don't believe anyone lived inside that home.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.