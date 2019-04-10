Neighbors forced to leave their homes after house fire near Independence, Denver

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A home is destroyed after an early morning fire.
It happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Independence and Denver avenues.
Firefighters struggled to get control of the flames because of debris inside the home.
Nearby neighbors also had to leave their homes, because they were worried the fire would spread.
Thankfully, it didn't and no one was hurt. Firefighters don't believe anyone lived inside that home.
