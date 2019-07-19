KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after a car hit him on 23rd Street on Thursday evening.
According to a witness, the boy was visiting his aunt in the area when he lost his balance walking down the stairs and fell into the street. He was then struck by a car.
On Friday, neighbors spoke to KCTV5 News about safety on such a busy street.
The steps and hills on 23rd Street are steep, and a witness said the boy tried to recover after losing his balance. However, neighbors aren’t blaming landscaping for this child’s death.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge went out to the intersection where the 9-year-old was killed to see how fast people drive on 23rd Street.
She found one person going 50 mph when the speed limit is 35.
“I’m trying to get up out of here myself because my son can’t play comfortably out here because of this street,” said Virginia Clifton, a neighbor. “Everybody speeds up and down this street.”
The Kansas City Police Department said there wasn’t any indication speed was a factor in the accident, but it’s still a concern for parents in the area.
“It can happen in seconds,” said Yildi Rios, another neighbor.
Darnell Green saw the accident happen.
“He tripped and then he tried to gather himself, but fell into the street,” Green said. “Once he fell, it was like he was a speed bump.”
“That’s a baby,” Green said. “He hasn’t even reached double digits in age, so he hasn’t even started to begin his life yet. It’s unimaginable.”
The neighbors are at a loss for words.
“My anxiety has been up,” Clifton said. “It’s just, I don’t know.”
“Even with a kid running into the street or something, cars should be aware that . . . there is a park and there are kids around here and they just need to go a little slower,” Rios said.
That’s all neighbors want: a lower speed limit so this tragic accident doesn’t happen to another child.
Clifton has an 8-year-old son. She said that, thankfully, he was at camp last night and not at home.
