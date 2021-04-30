LENEXA, KS. (KCTV) -- A neighborhood where a boy was critically injured while riding his bike is frustrated about ongoing traffic issues along Pflumm Rd.
After KCTV5 reported on the incident Thursday night, we received several comments from people in the area about cars driving too fast, without regard for bikes or pedestrians.
Cindy Predmore, a dog walker, said she prefers taking side streets to crossing Pflumm.
"Whether you're going east/west or north/south it's a hot mess," Predmore said. "You're constantly aware of cars flying past you."
Cyclists tend to avoid the busy through street, too. Dean Parker, a mechanic at the nearby Velo+ bike shop, doesn't like riding on it.
The intersection at 79th St. is at the bottom of hills in all directions, making it difficult for cars and bikes alike to stop.
"Pflumm is narrow. It's two lanes. It's really hilly," Parker said. "I'm always worried about someone coming over a hill and not seeing you right away."
The neighborhood's proximity to parks and schools still make it a heavily trafficked pedestrian area.
Lenexa Police said they had not seen other pedestrian accidents at the intersection in recent years, though a few blocks away an elderly man was hit by a car in 2018.
"I hope that motorists realize there's bikes every as more warmer is coming there's going to be more kids out," Parker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.