KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 150 vendors and food trucks will pack the 18th and Vine district for JuneteenthKC.
Ahead of the weekend festivities, dozens of families visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Darrell Gaston and his family said he, his wife, Vicki and son, Kaiden wanted to make a point of visiting today.
"We wanted to take in some Juneteenth vibes," Gaston said. "I also wanted Kaiden to see what this district is about at 18th and Vine."
Kiona Sinks, the museum's social media director, said the NLBM has enjoyed a consistent crowd this summer thanks in part to the centennial celebration of the Negro National Baseball League.
Juneteenth brought an additional surge of people who came to immerse themselves in local history.
"It's for us so exciting with Juneteenth to be able to educate," Sinks said.
One feature of the festival this year is a virtual scavenger hunt, designed to encourage visitors to local landmarks. Among the sites are the Rector House and the Quindaro Ruins.
Makeda Peterson, who runs the JuneteenthKC organizing committee, said she hopes people will be ready to celebrate after a year stuck inside.
"All are welcome to come and be immersed in our culture and be a part of the 18th and Vine District that's filled with personalities," Peterson said.
