JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- A creek in Johnson County with an offensive name could get a new one.
Historians from UMKC recommended a name change for Negro Creek.
The County continues to engage the public, asking for opinions and name suggestions. Historians have suggested “Freedom Creek” after finding links to racial violence along the trail.
Through analyzing newspaper articles, historians concluded somewhere along this creek a man trying to escape slavery took his own life before being captured. The “Weekly Progress” article is dated February 20, 1879.
“There was awareness among freedom seekers that they would be physically brutalized if captured, so that can make sense,” said Marry McMurry with the Johnson County Museum.
Whether the community supports the name change or not, the naming committee wants to memorialize the events they’ve discovered.
“The committee believes strongly that this is an opportunity to really reckon with the history Johnson County and the metro area of course, the bi-state area,” said Assistant County Manager Joseph Waters.
The committee warns changing the name will take time, and some money. If you want to share your opinion are ideas, they’ve set up an email address specifically for this process: creek@jocogov.org.
Ultimately, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has the final say in the process. Right now there are more than 700 sites with the word Negro in the name, this is just one of them.
The creek renaming committee is presenting again Thursday night at Iron Horse Golf Course. Their presentation will start around 6:30.
You can view the full historical report here.
