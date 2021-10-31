KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Happy Halloween!
If you're in need of an activity for Halloween, there are a number of Halloween events Sunday night in Kansas City.
Some of the best ones going on tonight:
- The Kansas City Police Department is hosting a trunk or treat event from 4-6 p.m. at Harmony Vineyard at 600 NE 46th Street.
- The KCPD's Central Patrol Division is also hosting an event from 5-7 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 1700 E. Linwood Blvd.
- Rockhurst is hosting its annual Safe Trick or Treat Halloween Celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 5401 Troost Avenue.
- The Red Bridge Shopping Center in Kansas City, MO will host its second Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween from 3-5 p.m.
- The Ward Parkway Center will hosts its Kids Trick or Treat event from 3-5 p.m.
- Downtown Liberty will host a Trick or Treat event from 5-7 p.m.
- The City of Edgerton will hot its SpookEton Halloween Fest event from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday night.
- Worlds of Fun will host its Halloween Haunt from 6 p.m. to midnight. More information here. https://www.worldsoffun.com/events/haunt
- The Alcott Arts Center is hosting Scooby Doo Halloween from 5-8 p.m.
