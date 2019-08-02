LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The Lee’s Summit School District has said almost 12,000 students’ data could have been affected by a national breach affecting an assessment platform.
On Friday, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District sent an email to families and staff saying that they had received information about a data breach that affects the Aimsweb 1.0 assessment platform.
The school district used the platform prior to the 2016-2017 school year.
The breach is national and affected more than 13,000 accounts. Some of the accounts contain information about hundreds of thousands of students.
“For Lee’s Summit School District, this breach may have affected close to ten years worth of student data - specifically 11,869 students in Lee’s Summit School District,” the letter said. “The student data affected includes student first and last name, and in some instances, date of birth and email address.”
“The account administrator data (LSR7 staff members) affected may include first and last name, job title, work email and work address,” they said. “No grade or assessment information was affected in this incident, and the Aimsweb 1.0 platform does not contain Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information.”
“We take the security of student and staff data very seriously,” they said. “All of our district contracts containing student and staff information are approved by the Board of Education and have specific language protecting that student and staff data - all per our Board policy EHBC.”
They then included the following letter from Pearson, which makes Aimsweb.
