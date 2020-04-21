SEWARD COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- In one Kansas county, over one-third of the coronavirus tests conducted have turn up positive.
The Seward County Health Department released information late Tuesday evening.
According to data, 417 tests have been performed, 142 of which turned out positive.
Seward County, located in southwestern Kansas, has a population of just over 21,000 residents as of 2019.
