Coronavirus symptoms: 10 key indicators and what to do

Scientists are learning more each day about the mysterious novel coronavirus and the symptoms of Covid-19, the disease it causes.

 CNN

SEWARD COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- In one Kansas county, over one-third of the coronavirus tests conducted have turn up positive.

The Seward County Health Department released information late Tuesday evening.

According to data, 417 tests have been performed, 142 of which turned out positive.

Seward County, located in southwestern Kansas, has a population of just over 21,000 residents as of 2019.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.