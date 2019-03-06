KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The northbound lanes of I-435 near Hwy. 24 were closed after a large water main break wreaked havoc for several drivers Wednesday morning.
According to Kansas City police, the freezing conditions caused several crashes.
Right now, no injuries have been reported.
The interstate has been reopened.
MAJOR TRAFFIC BACK UP on I-435 due to water main break near Winner Rd. #kctraffic is being taken off the interstate at Truman Rd. @BillKCTV5 @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/JxriyEmjcM— Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) March 6, 2019
KC Water says there was a 12 inch main near the scene in a wooded area.
