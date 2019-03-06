KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All northbound lanes of I-435 near Hwy. 24 are closed after a large water main break wreaking havoc for several drivers Wednesday morning.
According to Kansas City police, the freezing conditions has caused several crashes.
Right now, no injuries have been reported.
There is currently no word on the impact the break will have on the morning rush hour.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 news for the latest details.
