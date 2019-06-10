Naval War College President

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Dozens of emails, which span from December 2017 to May 2019, were shared with The Associated Press by people at the war college who said they were concerned about Rear Adm. Harley's leadership and judgment. 

 (U.S. Navy via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Navy says the president of the U.S. Naval War College has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.

The reassignment of Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday comes days after The Associated Press reported on the investigation amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Harley told the AP the fiscal strain was because the Navy hasn't fully funded new missions. He says he has a lighthearted leadership style.

High-ranking officials including the Navy secretary are due on campus this week for a strategy forum and graduation at the elite school, which grooms future admirals and generals.

The Navy says Provost Lewis M. Duncan has temporarily assumed the president's duties.

