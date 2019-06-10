PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Navy says the president of the U.S. Naval War College has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.
The reassignment of Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday comes days after The Associated Press reported on the investigation amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.
Harley told the AP the fiscal strain was because the Navy hasn't fully funded new missions. He says he has a lighthearted leadership style.
High-ranking officials including the Navy secretary are due on campus this week for a strategy forum and graduation at the elite school, which grooms future admirals and generals.
The Navy says Provost Lewis M. Duncan has temporarily assumed the president's duties.
