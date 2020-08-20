KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that headdresses and face paint that appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions are now prohibited at Arrowhead Stadium.
The ban comes after six years of on-going conversations between the football team and local leaders from American Indian backgrounds.
Native American activist Cody Hall says many people have pushed for that change for years.
"What I find offensive is when non-native people dress up like us," Hall said. "We have earned those feathers."
He says wearing, what fans often refer to as a headdress, is similar to someone wearing military honors or medals that they did not earn.
"Stop -- you are not honoring us," he said. "If the Chiefs, or if fans feel that is a form of honoring, it’s not. It’s a blatant slap in the face."
Hall and Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall agree the new bans are an important first step, but say there is still room for improvement.
“The painful history of Native Americans in this country cannot be erased or forgotten," Randall said. "By enacting this ban, the Kansas City Chiefs showed respect to our people and created trust where it has not existed before.”
The Chiefs said they are “exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck” and the organization is engaged in “a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop and plan to have additional discussions in the future.”
As a member of just one of more than 570 federally recognized tribes, Hall says he cannot speak for others but has shared his feelings about the Tomahawk Chop with members of the Chiefs organization.
The Chiefs said conversations will continue.
