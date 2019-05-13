LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Nationwide, there is a desperate need for school bus drivers, it's impacting the metro schools too.
The driver shortage is hitting districts in the metro as well, as drivers move to higher paying jobs and in many cases, a less stressful working environment.
Some 200 drivers work for the Lee’s Summit R7 School District, but the shortage is felt in the metro as well.
“In the Kansas City area, it’s something that’s been creeping up for the past decade. Each year gets a little more challenging as you look at the standards and requirements for school bus drivers, they are equal to those that are over the road drivers too,” Keith Henry, who is the Director of Transportation for Lee’s Summit School District, said.
And it is for that reason that many drivers are pulling into companies like UPS and FedEx for substantially better pay and not as much stress.
Henry maintains there’s something that can’t be measured, however.
“Where else can you make a difference in a child’s life? I don’t run into anybody that doesn’t remember their school bus driver,” Henry said.
Nationwide, a recent report from CBS News said the country’s top 50 largest bus operators call the driver shortage severe and, in some cases, the reaction could be described that way as well.
Some teachers in Virginia who are tired of routinely having anywhere from 100-200 students show up late every single day learned how to drive the buses themselves.
“It’s a piece of cake once you get the hang of it,” Cyndy Mattia, who is a teacher, said.
First Student just announced it is laying off nearly 300 metro workers effectively shutting down its Kansas City location because the Kansas City, Missouri Public School District is switching to another transportation service.
Henry said it’s just a matter of time before driver pay gets a big bump which would likely bring the slump to a halt.
Henry said those 300 workers being laid off by First Student will likely continue working for the Kansas City, Missouri School District under its new transportation service, but he said they’re always open to hearing from those workers here as well.
