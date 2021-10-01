CHICAGO (KCTV) -- The National Women's Soccer League announced today that none of the scheduled games for this weekend will be played after abuse allegations surfaced this week out of North Carolina.
According to a statement from the league, they recognize what a traumatic week and season this has been for players.
"We have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect," the league said. "Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better."
Coach Paul Riley was fired following accusations of sexual coercion and misconduct by former players.
This announcement means KC NWSL will not be playing the Houston Dash on Saturday. The club said it will release more details regarding rescheduling at a later date.
The match on Saturday, Oct. 2 has been postponed. More details regarding potential rescheduling to come. pic.twitter.com/cCNyFkXFz4— KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) October 1, 2021
On Thursday, KC NWSL released a statement on the allegations, which were based out of the North Carolina Courage club.
"We are shocked and disgusted at the alleged behavior reported today," KC NWSL said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to building a player-first club. Fundamental to that from day one has been creating a safe work environment for our players and staff."
KC NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews issued an additional statement:
“Our players must come first. We are committed to leading by example not just to make the team better, but to make our league better. We are striving to set the standard with player-first actions, but there is still hard work to do to create the culture and league our players deserve.
“In light of the reporting done by The Athletic on Paul Riley, who has since been fired by the North Carolina Courage, and the systemic issues that need to be addressed, our immediate focus is on providing any support our players need, and ensuring we have player-first processes and policies. Stepping away from matches this weekend is the right thing to do for our players and our staff.”
