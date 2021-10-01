KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird is out after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct toward players.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the move Friday had not been made public.
It comes in the wake of claims of misconduct leveled by two former players against North Carolina coach Paul Riley, who has been fired.
