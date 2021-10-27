KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The National Weather Service confirms that seven tornadoes hit northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday evening.
The largest tornado was an EF-2 tornado that impacted Purdin, MO. Its track length was over 30 miles, according to a preliminary damage report.
Max winds of that tornado were reported at 120 miles per hour.
One EF-1 tornado was reported and five EF-0 tornadoes were also confirmed.
Two confirmed tornadoes were reported southeast of Sedalia, Mo.
Sunday had the most confirmed tornadoes for the Kansas City NWS Office since March 6, 2017.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
Below is a map of the tornadoes provided by the National Weather Service. Click for a larger view.
