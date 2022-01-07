KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services national team was deployed to Research Medical Center to assist patients.
"Today, a 15-member NDMS team arrived to provide short-term surge support to the expert team at RMC," HCA Midwest said in a statement. "The NDMS support is designed to relieve the pressure on hospital caregivers. This highly specialized team includes physicians, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, safety logistics specialists, and administrative and support staff specialists."
The team members will be assigned to the hospitals Covid-19 unit and emergency room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.