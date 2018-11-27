WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- With the publication of its annual Best Trips issue, National Geographic Traveler magazine has revealed its 28 must-see destinations and travel experiences for 2019, including Kansas City.
Together, Traveler editors and National Geographic Explorers have selected their top places to travel across four categories: Cities, Nature, Culture, and Adventure.
The year's Best Trips list is relevant, surprising and inspiring, highlighting a globe-spanning mix of destinations from the Peruvian Amazon to Perth, Australia.
"Our Best Trips issue features 28 destinations and experiences that can inspire us, change our perspectives and connect us with cultures, places and ideas that matter in the world," says George Stone, National Geographic Traveler editor in chief. "The issue is packed with spectacular National Geographic photography and is driven by our mission to explore, conserve, respect and engage with our planet."
National Geographic's Best Trips destinations for 2019 are:
CITIES
- Dakar, Senegal
- Salvador, Brazil
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Toronto, Canada
- Matera, Italy
- Perth, Australia
- Mexico City, Mexico
NATURE
- Peruvian Amazon
- Montenegro
- Belize
- Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique
- South Walton County, Florida
- Fanjingshan, China
- Tahiti, French Polynesia
CULTURE
- Cairo, Egypt
- Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam
- Galway, Ireland
- Bauhaus Trail, Germany
- Oakland, California
- Vervey, Switzerland
- Dordogne, France
- Adventure
- Greenland
- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico
- Isla de los Estados, Argentina
- Macedonia
- Canterbury Region, New Zealand
- Caño Cristales River, Colombia
- Oman
The editors note that while many may come to Kansas City for barbecue, visitors will find themselves "caught up in an urban renaissance," noting renovations at local hotels, the National World War I Museum and the RideKC steetcar as highlights for visitors.
The December/January 2019 issue of Traveler magazine, is now available on newsstands and online at NatGeoTravel.com/BestTrips2019.
The Best Trips digital experience includes highlights on each destination selected for the list as well as National Geographic's iconic photography that transports audiences to the chosen locales.
Visitors are able to dive even deeper into four of the Best Trips destinations—Mexico City, Tahiti, Dordogne and Oman—with feature stories in the issue.
