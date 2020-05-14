KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- The NASCAR race weekend scheduled to be held in Wyandotte County May 30-31 will be postponed.
In a release, the speedway said it will be made up at a later date.
“First, I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us during this time with so much being unknown for the past couple of months,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “NASCAR is working extremely hard on a schedule for the remainder of the year and I look forward to seeing cars back on track very soon.”
More details will be released at a later time.
