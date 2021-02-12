(KCTV) -- If love isn't exactly in the air for you this Valentine's Day and you want to offer a gift for that not so special someone in your life, then why not take a book out of a bugs life.
A South Carolina zoo is letting people name a roach after an ex!
For $15 not only will the roach get your ex's name, but on Valentines Day, the zoo will announce the name on Facebook!
They will also send you a certificate. If you want to name a roach, you'll need to call the zoo by end of the day Friday.
