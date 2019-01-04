KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A smokey mystery rolled into the area Friday morning.
A thin layer of smoke rolled through Kansas City overnight.
But no one can figure out where it is coming from.
Local fire departments are stumped by this one.
They tried to locate where this mysterious smoke was coming from but have no idea.
On our city camera you can see that thin layer of smoke in the distance.
The KCMO Fire department called our newsroom to see if we could tell where the smoke was coming from.
Our overnight photographer caught up with crews as they were searching for this for well over an hour.
He said the smoke started to bother him.
Since then both departments have stopped searching.
Friday, morning it remains a mystery they still have no idea what caused it.
