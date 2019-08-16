KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Students at Northeast Middle School are getting a one of a kind music education.
Students can learn how to play instruments like the violin and the cello, thanks to the generosity of a youth orchestra conductor
The director of the A-Flat music studio wants all Kansas City Public Schools to put music education at the center of the curriculum.
The partnership with Northeast Middle started as a small loan three years ago, and now he brings dozens of instruments for more than 160 kids.
He says they learn more than how to play music when they pick up an instrument.
All of the classes at A-Flat music studio are modeled after the standards set by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education.
