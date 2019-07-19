Murder investigation underway after woman found dead in Kansas City park

Police were called about 6:30 a.m. to Blue Valley Park near East 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car early Friday morning.

A witness told police he was driving through the park when he saw the body and called the police.

The victim has not been identified.

At this time the cause of death is still under investigation, police said.

