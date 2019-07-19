Murder investigation underway after woman found dead in Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car early Friday morning.
Police were called about 6:30 a.m. to Blue Valley Park near East 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.
A witness told police he was driving through the park when he saw the body and called the police.
The victim has not been identified.
At this time the cause of death is still under investigation, police said.
