KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Murder charges are filed against a man accused of killing three relatives during a triple homicide inside their home near Woodland Avenue and 33rd Street.
Police found the victims inside of a home after a relative called police to check on them.
The relative was concerned when their family members wouldn’t respond to phone calls. When the relative came to their home, they said Shirley Muhammad, her daughter Tyla Ransom and her son Jaelin Ransom did not answer the door. The relative found the back door open and called police.
“It broke my heart. My family, we've already been through enough,” Cousin Robert Stinson said after learning about the homicides. “This right here just tripled everything. So, now we got to start all over trying to heal.”
On July 15, officers discovered all three victims inside the home were stabbed. Each victim had a $100 bill placed on their head.
“They didn’t deserve what happened to them. Nobody deserves to get killed,” Stinson said. “It is just a tragedy.”
According to court records, a relative told police Rahman Muhammad was released from prison last year. The family member said Shirley Muhammad expressed concern regarding the aggression that her other son displayed toward her. She told multiple family members that she was worried Muhammad was experiencing psychotic episodes.
“The system is not working. It failed,” Stinson said. “It failed our family and we need answers. We need to find out what's going on and what we need to improve.”
Police found Muhammad at a home off east 46th Street that belonged to his deceased father. Detectives said they observed what appeared to be fresh lacerations to Muhammad’s hands and apparent blood on his clothing.
Investigators filed for a search warrant to search the home. Inside the house, investigators say they found additional evidence including bloody clothing.
Muhammad is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
His bond is set at $500,000. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 26.
