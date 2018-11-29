JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 24-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting this morning of Keith A. Michael.
Deandre Simms faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
It happened in the parking lot of a south KC convenience store.
According to court records filed today, the police went to the 5000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard at nearly 3 a.m. where the victim of a shooting was found dead in the driver's seat of a car.
Simms told police, who said he shot the victim because the victim was attempting to steal his vehicle.
Simms told police said he was at the convenience store, left his vehicle running after parking it, and went inside.
He saw the victim exit another vehicle, walk toward his vehicle, and enter the driver's side.
Simms said he then left the business and shot at the victim. Simms said he didn't know the victim and did not see the victim with a weapon.
Surveillance video showed Simms shot the victim as he attempted to enter the vehicle.
Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.
Later on Thursday, the police said that they are trying to locate a possible witness in connection with this case.
The police said the people inside a white, 4-door Lexus SUV may have seen the homicide when it happened.
If you know who was in that vehicle or how the police can contact them, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
The car's license plates are unknown at the time of publication.
Previous coverage: Police investigate deadly shooting on Raytown, Kansas City border
