KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An expansion joint has popped out on I-435 in KC, causing an accident.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the issue on westbound I-435 before 103rd Street.
Multiple cars were involved in the accident.
Several lanes are closed. MoDOT said there is no word about how long they will be closed.
MoDOT said that inspectors at the scene evaluating the situation.
They tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m.
